'Was taken aback when Sehwag informed me...': Ex-Team India manager reveals 'shocking' details of Kohli-Kumble fallout

The infamous fallout between former India skipper Virat Kohli and ex-India head coach Anil Kumble in 2017 remains one of the "darkest phase" of Indian cricket. Kumble had stepped down form his role following India's defeat to Pakistan in June 2017 Champions Trophy final, after declaring that Kohli had reservations about his style. However, former Team India manager Ratnakar Shetty revealed in his book 'On Board: Test.Trial.Triumph. My years in BCCI', that the conversation regarding Kumble's exit had started months before and was "taken aback" when former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag informed him about the same.

Shetty recalled meeting legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag during an IPL game in Wankhede Stadium when the latter had informed that Maturi Venkat Sridhar, former BCCI General Manager, had advised him to apply for the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team.

"The events leading up to the resignation of Anil Kumble as coach of the men’s team after the ICC Champions Trophy final in June 2017 showcased the murkiness that had steadily crept into the corridors of the Cricket Centre.

"I happened to meet Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium, on the eve of an IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, in the second week of May. I was taken aback when Viru informed me that Dr Sridhar had advised him to apply for the position of the coach of the Indian team," he wrote.

Shetty further revealed that BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) had held a meeting a day before the IPL final in 2017 where it was shockingly announced that the process of finding the new head coach of the Indian team will be followed soon. The words had left Kumble shocked.

"I flew to Hyderabad a few days later for the IPL final. The game was preceded by a meeting of the CoA. Anil and Virat Kohli, who by then had become the all-format captain, were to make a presentation on the way forward for Indian cricket, at this meeting. Both Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji (Committee of Administrators) were attending. Anil was present physically, while Virat was to participate virtually.

"Rai then asked me what process had been followed by the Board to appoint a coach for the national team in 2016.

"What happened next was shocking. Rai said in front of the entire gathering, Anil included, that the same process would have to be repeated soon! Anil was stunned and so was I.

I remembered my conversation with Viru in May and told Anil about it. Surely, Dr Sridhar would not have told Viru to apply of his own volition," he added.

Shetty also revealed the details of the meeting that the BCCI members had along with Kohli ahead of the Champions Trophy final saying that the then skipper wasn't happy with Kumble not standing up for the players and for creating a tense atmosphere in the dressing room.

"It was obvious that some people did not want Anil to continue as coach. The captain and coach did not appear to be on the same wavelength and it seemed that the captain had the upper hand. I learnt later about a meeting that took place in London before the final of the Champions Trophy, which we lost to Pakistan. This meeting was attended by Virat, Anil, Johri, Amitabh Choudhary and Dr Sridhar. Apparently, Virat was not happy with Anil ‘for not standing up for the players and creating a tense atmosphere in the dressing room’, among other things."

Kumble had termed his relationship with Kohli "untenable", and in an interaction with former Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, he had admitted that the "end could have been better."