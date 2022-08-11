Washington Sundar injures shoulder ahead of Zimbabwe tour

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is currently playing county cricket in England, injured his shoulder during a Royal London One-Day Championship encounter. As per a tweet by Lancashire, the all-rounder sustained the injury after landing heavily on his shoulder, following which he left the field to receive further treatment. The extent of the injury is not known yet.

"Washington Sundar has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing. No breakthroughs with the ball just yet. 27-0 (8)," Lancashire tweeted.

Sundar sustained the injury in the game against Worcestershire, which Lancashire won by 6 wickets. The 22-year-old all-rounder was part of India's squad in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which starts from August 18. But this injury now leaves a doubt on his participation.

Sundar is yet to make a single international appearance ever since injuring his bowling hand during the IPL earlier this year. Since then he has returned to action in county cricket and the upcoming series against Zimbabwe was his first outing with India in four months.

