Questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care: Rising India star hits back at critics ahead of Zimbabwe tour

Team India had a splendid outing in the limited-over series against West Indies, winning the ODIs 3-0 and the T20Is 4-1. The contest kicked-off with the 50-over format, with Shikhar Dhawan at the helm of things. Despite leading a comparatively inexperienced unit with regular players only available for the T20Is, India managed to pull off their first-ever whitewash in West Indies.

The anchor behind India's commanding show in the Caribbean was none other than Shubman Gill, who made a comeback to white-ball internationals after a significant gap of over 18 months. The 22-year-old batter emerged as the leading run scorer from the three matches, which saw him accumulate 205 runs at an average of 102.50. Such was his form, that he almost knocked his maiden ODI ton before being left stranded on 98 due to poor weather conditions.

Also Read | 'Picking Karthik only as finisher and blocking that space is bizarre. Who can't do that?': Ex-IND player's big statement

Despite the spectacular show in West Indies and many times in the past, Gill has often found himself in the wrong side, with fans calling him out for his strike-rate. When asked to Gill about the same, the youngster explained that questions such as these will always remain and he chooses to remain unfazed.

"I feel questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care about what people are saying as long as I’m able to contribute to my team’s success, and as long as I am doing what my team management and my captain expect of me," the opener batter told Telegraph India in a recent interaction.

Also Read | I thought 'Here we go again, another Sachin Tendulkar. As if one wasn't enough': Brett Lee on bowling to India great

Reflecting on his phenomenal run in the Caribbean, Gill said: "I think it gives me kind of an edge in some way. But it will also be important for me to keep backing up these performances and keep being consistent, and keep scoring as many runs as possible for my team."

Gill will now be seen in action against Zimbabwe in an ODI series, where Dhawan once again will be back with captaincy duties. The three-match series starts from August 18 in Harare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON