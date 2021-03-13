India vs England: Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow engage in heated exchange; umpire Nitin Menon intervenes - WATCH
Team India on Friday suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat against England in the 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the fans witnessed how the touring party outclassed the strong-looking home side, there was another incident that caught everyone’s attention.
All-rounder Washington Sundar was involved in a heated moment with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during England’s chase. The incident happened during the 14th over after Dawid Malan chipped a delivery from Sundar and the latter went for a catch on his follow-through.
The all-rounder couldn’t grab the ball as it hit Bairstow on the helmet as he was trying to get back in the crease.
Miffed over the missed opportunity, Sundar had a go at Bairstow as both of them exchanged a few words. Before the scenes could get more intense, on-field umpire Nitin Menon barged in and normalized the situation.
Check out the video:
Prior to this incident, the hosts struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took Virat Kohli's men to 124 for seven at the Narendra Modi stadium.
In reply, Jason Roy scored a well-calculated 49-run knock and stitched a 72-run opening wicket stand with Jos Buttler (28), ending any hopes that the Indians harboured of getting back in the game. England overhauled the target with ease in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
