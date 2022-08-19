Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer brutally trolls England's 'Bazball' with 'there will be no fourth inns' tweet after side's heavy loss to SA

Wasim Jaffer brutally trolls England's 'Bazball' with 'there will be no fourth inns' tweet after side's heavy loss to SA

cricket
Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:16 PM IST

The former Indian batter took a mickey out of England's ‘Bazball’ after the side faced a crushing innings-and-14-runs defeat to South Africa on Friday.

Ben Stokes(AP)
Ben Stokes(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

South Africa produced a brilliant performance in the first Test to beat England by an innings and 14 runs. After taking a strong 161-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas bowled out England on merely 149, clinching a magnificent victory on Day 3 of the Test. This is the first loss for England under Ben Stokes' captaincy after the side had registered comprehensive victories over New Zealand and India earlier.

Ahead of the match, South Africa captain Dean Elgar had interestingly dismissed the threat of ‘Bazball’ - a name given to the style of cricket England have been playing since the arrival of Brendon McCullum as head coach in Tests. "I think it can go one of two ways for them and it can go south very quickly. Their own coach doesn’t even like the slogan they’ve come up with. I’d like to see them do it against our seamers,” Elgar was quoted as saying to The Guardian ahead of the game.

Also read: Watch: 'Goes over...NO HE HASN'T!' Stuart Broad pulls off stunning catch during England vs South Africa 1st Test

After Elgar's comments, England's Sam Billings had warned the South Africa skipper, insisting that it would be “stupid” to ignore ‘Bazball’.

"We've beaten an international team over four days by an innings in a manner of scoring 5.74 an over. You'd be pretty stupid to ignore that, if I'm honest," Billings had said.

Following a crushing loss, however, England are facing criticism for their style of play and former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, in his own witty manner, took a dig on ‘Bazball’ after the game.

""Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns" SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA," he wrote.

England lost their 20 wickets in the match in a total of merely 82.4 overs in the first Test against South Africa.

On Day 3, the South Africans resumed on 289-7 were bowled out for 326 after an hour's play. England didn't even make it to tea as they were dismissed on 149.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim jaffer south africa england cricket team + 1 more
wasim jaffer south africa england cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out