IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer confuses fans with another puzzling tweet, picks 2 players to watch out for in SRH vs KKR game

Wasim Jaffer has once again left the fans puzzled with an cryptic tweet ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Kolkata Knight Riders clash in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) on Sunday.

Former India batsman Jaffer posted a picture of a collage of a man with a certain type of sweet and a fish to list out two players everyone should watch out for in match 3 of IPL 2021.

"Watch out for these two tonight #SRHvsKKR #IPL2021 #decode," Wasim said in his tweet.

The netizens, however, were quick to decode that Wasim Jaffer was referring to Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. The first picture is of an Afghanistan national posing with a popular delicacy in called "Jalebi". The whole "Afghan Jalebi" reference, which also happens to be a peppy bollywood song, is about the popular Afghan spinner and SRH's frontline bowler Rashid. On the other hand, the answer to the question in the second picture, "How do fish breathe in water?", is gills. Which then makes it obvious that he is talking about KKR's opening batsman Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill's popularity has been proportional to his rate of scoring runs. Both running quite high currently. He made his IPL debut for KKR in 2018 and since 2019, he has been a regular member of the team. The 20-year-old has amassed 939 in 41 IPL career matches.

Last season in IPL 2020 in the UAE, he scored 440 runs in 14 matches, topping the charts for his team beating ahead of Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana. His impressive run earned him a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the Australian Tour. Since then, he has gone on to play seven Tests, hence making him an even more important of that KKR top-order.

On the other hand is Rashid Khan, who is one most lethal bowlers in the league. In the last season, he was the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 16 matches, including the best bowling spell of 3/7. He was the second-most successful spinner in the edition, one behind Yuzvendra Chahal. With IPL returning to India, Rashid Khan is expected to be his economical best. Last year, he went for less than six runs an over (5.37).