e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer may take over as Vidarbha coach after Chandrakant Pandit’s exit

Wasim Jaffer may take over as Vidarbha coach after Chandrakant Pandit’s exit

Sources say that Pandit, who left Vidarbha to coach Madhya Pradesh, could be replaced by Jaffer in the position considering the rapport he shares with the players and the administration.

cricket Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Wasim Jaffer bats during the Ranji Trophy.
Wasim Jaffer bats during the Ranji Trophy.(Hindustan Times)
         

First-class legend Wasim Jaffer could be in line to become the new coach of the Vidarbha cricket team. Jaffer had called an end to his 24-year career as a professional cricketer on March 7.

He had spent the last few years of his career with Vidarbha under coach Chandrakant Pandit and the pair led the team to Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Sources say that Pandit, who left Vidarbha to coach Madhya Pradesh, could be replaced by Jaffer in the position considering the rapport he shares with the players and the administration.

“Wasim Jaffer could take Pandit’s place. He said recently after retiring that he is intending to get into coaching so he can very well start his career with Vidarbha.

“For now there is no official work being done at the VCA (Vidarbha Cricket Academy) but Jaffer has a good reputation among the players and those in the administration and so this possibility cannot be ruled out,” the source told IANS.

Jaffer himself told IANS that he is yet to get any communication on the matter. “If I get any communication on this from them then certainly I will consider it. But for now I haven’t received anything,” he said.

VCA President Anand Jaiswal said that discussions are still on and a decision is yet to be made on who will take up the role.

“Nothing is final yet and because of the coronavirus situation we can’t conduct any meetings. I can’t comment on who is being considered or ruled out, these are matters that can be decided after consultation with all officials, the cricket development committee. We can talk about all this only when the situation improves,” Jaiswal told IANS.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news