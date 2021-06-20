Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious meme on Twitter after Indian batsmen struggle to handle swing in WTC final

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious meme on Twitter to describe the Indian batsmen’s plight against the New Zealand seamers on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Day 3 began half an hour late due to wet outfield and bad light. New Zealand seamers, especially Kyle Jamieson, had the upper hand on the Indian batsmen right from the onset.

India began Day 3 with captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the middle but their dreams of getting a big total on board were dashed by New Zealand pacers, who had the weather and the pitch as their aid.

“Indian batsmen this morning,” Jaffer captioned his meme to indicate that the ball swung for longer than usual on Sunday.

In fact, New Zealand delayed taking the new ball seeing the old ball swing considerably under the overcast conditions.

Jamieson (5-31) struck at the start of each of the first two sessions as India lost its last seven wickets for 71 runs before getting bowled out 30 minutes after lunch.

Jamieson got the key wickets of Virat Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) during a six-over opening spell with the old ball after India resumed on 146-3.

The tall fast bowler returned after lunch and with the second new ball removed both Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to cap a brilliant 22 overs of swing bowling.

Trent Boult (2-47) wrapped up the innings when Ravindra Jadeja (15) gloved a leg side catch to diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling behind the wickets as the sun briefly came out after inclement weather had disrupted the inaugural WTC final.

Resuming on 146-4, Kohli couldn’t add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before getting him leg before wicket with late seam movement.

Kohli went for a television referral, but the replays clearly suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting, struggled to negotiate the seam and swing of the New Zealand bowlers before playing a reckless drive off a wayward Jamieson delivery, offering a straightforward catch in the slips.

Neil Wagner (2-40) brilliantly set up Ajinkya Rahane (49) when the India vice-captain half-heartedly pulled a short-pitched ball straight into the hands of Tom Latham at square leg.

Rahane missed out on his half-century and hit five boundaries with two of those coming in Colin de Grandhomme’s one over.

New Zealand’s decision to take the second new ball half an hour before lunch paid off when Tim Southee had Ravichandran Ashwin (22) caught by Latham in the slips.

