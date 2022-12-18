Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer's epic meme as he takes brutal dig at Gabba Test pitch: 'If a subcontinent Test had finished in 2 days...'

The former India opener took a brutal dig at the pitch for the Gabba Test between Australia and South Africa.

The first Test between Australia and South Africa ended inside two days at the Gabba in Brisbane, with the hosts registering a six-wicket victory. On a pitch that assisted bowlers heavily, Australia bowled the Proteas out on 152 and 99 across both innings; with only 34 runs to win in the second innings, Australia did lose four wickets before eventually chasing down the target. However, the pitch faced significant criticism from fans and former cricketers alike, and India's former opener Wasim Jaffer also hit out at the pitch at Gabba.

Jaffer, in his own witty way, took a dig at the pitch in Brisbane, as he shared a meme on his official Twitter profile.

“If a subcontinent Test would have finished in 2 days, the reactions would be quite different to say the least. #AUSvSA,” Jaffer wrote.

The state of the pitch, which played into the home bowlers' hands, raised questions after 19 wickets fell on day two and 15 on day one.

"You've got to ask yourself if that's a good advertisement for our format. 34 wickets in two days, pretty one-sided affair I would say," the Proteas captain told reporters. "I don't think it was a very good Test wicket, no."

The wicket, which was so green it was indiscernible from the outfield on day one, quickened on day two and became pock-marked with divots as the match wore on.

"I did ask the umpires when KG (Kagiso Rabada) got hit at down leg. I said how long does it go on for until it's potentially unsafe?" added Elgar.

"I know the game was dead and buried. It was never to try and change or put a halt to the game, no doubt. But I don't know, that's obviously where the umpire's discretion comes into play, not us as players."

Australia were 24-4 when Rabada claimed four quick wickets but Marnus Labuschagne (five not out) and a scoreless Cameron Green survived as they saw out the win.

