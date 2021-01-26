India captain Virat Kohli led the way as Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the nation on its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. While the likes of Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virender Sehwag were among the most prominent Indian cricketers to extend their wishes, no one could come close to former India opener’s Wasim Jaffer’s tweet on Republic Day.

Jaffer, who has fast-risen to be one of the Netizen’s favourite on Twitter with his witty one-liners and apt memes, posted another meme to describe his feeling on Tuesday.

"The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind,” tweeted India captain Virat Kohli.

“Wishing all of us a very happy Republic Day. May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

“May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

“Our India. Our Pride. This Republic Day, let us embrace the spirit of this wonderful country. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day!” Tweeted Mayank Agarwal.

“Happy Republic Day to all of us!!” tweeted India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on January 26 to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws and they were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.