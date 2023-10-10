Watch: 13 runs in 1 ball! Mitchell Santner does the impossible before picking 5-fer vs NED to match Yuvraj's WC feat

Despite their consistency in ICC tournaments across formats for almost a decade now, New Zealand weren't among the top favourites for the World Cup in India. The injury-laden side, who had finished as runner-up, “only by the barest of margins”, were only backed by a handful to make the semis. Yet, at the end of their two games in the tournament so far, New Zealand comfortably sits atop in the points table with a strong net run rate after having secured wins in both matches. They beat defending champions England in the tournament opener, avenging their 2019 loss, before taking down minnows Netherlands on Monday in Hyderabad.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between New Zealand and Netherlands(AFP)

Mitchell Santner was the star player for the Blackcaps in the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as he produced a clinical all-round show, matching Yuvraj Singh's impressive World Cup feat. The highlight of his performance however achieving an impossible with the bat as he managed 13 runs in just one ball.

It happened in the final legal delivery of New Zealand's innings in Hyderabad when Netherlands' Bas de Leede was up against the left-handed batter. Looking for a low full toss outside off, the ball slipped out of the bowler's hand and went over the waist as Santner smashed it over deep midwicket for six. With the delivery being a no ball, Bas de Leede had to bowl again and this time he managed to stick to his plan, but the batter comfortably cleared the long-on fence for another six. De Leede was absolutely livid with himself at the sight of conceding 21 runs in the over with Santner having hit a boundary at the very first ball of the over.

Santner finished with an unbeaten 36 off 17 as New Zealand set a mighty target of 323.

The spinner later starred with the ball, although it was bit of a comeback show from Santner, who was smashed for 36 runs in first five overs for two wickets. However, he bounced back impressively to pick crucial wickets in Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards in successive overs to crumble Netherlands' hopes. He finished with five for 59, the second-best bowling figure by a New Zealand player in India.

With the five-wicket haul, he became the third left-arm spinner to acheive the feat in a World Cup after Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (5/29 vs Afghanistan in 2019) and the legendary Yuvraj (5/31 vs Ireland in 2011). He also joined the India all-rounder in the unique list of World Cup doubles - a five-wicket haul and 30-plus runs in the same match. Yuvraj had scored an unbeaten in the aforementioned Ireland tie. Others in the list include Kapil Dev (5/43 & 40 vs Australia in 1983) and Andy Bichel (7/20 & 34* vs England in 2003).

