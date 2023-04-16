Watch: 3 RR stars converge for catch, 2 collide; Samson drops but Boult incredibly grabs ball in dramatic dismissal

It was a comedy of errors but in the end, all was well for Rajasthan Royals as they successfully dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over of the game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night. Three fielders -- keeper Sanju Samson, as well as the fielders from point and midwicket converged on the pitch for the catch despite the RR captain calling for it. However, the fielders collided and Samson failed to grab hold of the delivery; fortunately for the skipper, the ball popped up and went straight into the hands of bowler Trent Boult, who was standing right behind the three.

Trent Boult completes the catch(IPL)

Boult had bowled a length delivery to GT opener Saha and the opener, in a bid to dispatch it past the fine leg boundary, got a thick edge that went straight up. Saha departed for four off three deliveries.

Watch:

Throughout the season so far, Saha has made strong starts but failed to convert them into big knocks. He had scores of 25, 14, 17, and 30 in four matches before the game against the Royals. On Sunday, Boult – who made a return to the XI – denied Saha another strong start; the wicketkeeper-batter had hit the very first delivery of his innings for a four but was dismissed in an attempt to find another boundary.

Earlier, Royals captain Samson had won the toss and opted to bowl at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides had also met in the final of the 2022 edition of the tournament, where Titans crushed Samson and co. to lift a title in their maiden appearance. The Royals are yet to defeat Gujarat Titans in IPL so far.

Both teams have made strong starts to the 2023 edition as well; while RR are at the top of the table with three wins in four matches, GT are third with as many wins but a lower Net Run Rate (NRR).

