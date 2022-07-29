Watch: 40 seconds of Rohit Sharma's silken timing and power hitting in nets ahead of India vs West Indies 1st T20I

There are few better sights in world cricket than seeing Rohit Sharma in full flow. The India captain is a treat to the eyes when on song. One of the greatest timers of the ball, Rohit can be an equally destructive force when it comes to big-hitting. It is almost unbelievable how under-rated Rohit's big-hitting abilities are. Thing of the three double-centuries he has scored in ODIs, and the five tons he registered at the 2019 World Cup, Rohit played brutal innings, studded with silken timing and some crazy hitting. There is a reason why he has five centuries for India in T20Is, while most other Indian batters have not more than one, barring KL Rahul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the first T20I between India and West Indies in Trinidad, Rohit warmed up in style during an attractive batting session in the nets. In a short 40-second clip shared by the BCCI, the India captain appeared in full flow, unleashing an array of strokes against both bowlers and throwdown specialists. Rohit cut, drive and pull with panache and brought out some strong and lusty blows. If that is a sign of things to come, the West Indies bowler might be looking for cover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To add to West Indies' woes, Rohit enjoys batting against the Windies. In fact, the India captain has the highest run-aggregate against WI in T20Is having scored 585 runs from 18 matches, ahead of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and David Warner. Rohit has scored these runs at an average of 39 including four fifties and one century – an unbeaten 111.

India have won their last four multigame bilateral men's T20I series against West Indies, after losing their only series against them prior in the format in August 2016. They have lost only one of their last 15 bilateral men's T20I series (W12, D2), a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in July 2021; they are undefeated in their six such series since then (W5, D1).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON