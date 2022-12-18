Watch: Absolute confusion as Ben Stokes gets run out in bizarre fashion after mix-up with Harry Brook in 3rd Test vs Pak

In the third Test match between hosts Pakistan and England, batter Harry Brook notched up his third century of the series as the visitors closed in on Pakistan's first innings total of 304/10. With the an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England are looking to complete a clean sweep on the hosts.

In the 33rd over of England's first innings, Brooks flicked Mohammad Wasim Jr's fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket and ran two runs with Captain Ben Stokes. The duo tried to fetch an unlikely third run, but Brook turned back to his crease on seeing the incoming throw towards the bowler's end. Stokes got run-out as he had already sprinted towards the striker's end.

A video of Stokes' unfortunate dismissal was shared on Twitter on official handle of Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB). They titled the video "Utter, utter confusion!" and it soon got viral on social media.

Despite playing in home conditions, Pakistan have lost the first two matches in the series. They lost the first Test by 74 runs and lost the second one by 26 runs. The two losses have further dented Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship(WTC) 2021-23. They have slid to the No. 6 position in the standings for qualification to the coveted WTC final.

Meanwhile, England batter Brook is in red-hot form in the series. The right-handed batter has scored 468 runs in just three matches at an incredible average of 93.60 with three hundreds and one half-century. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the second highest run-getter in the series as he has amassed 294 runs in three matches at an average of 58.80. With 13 wickets, young bowler Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan has taken the highest number of wickets in the series thus far.

