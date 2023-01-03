Watch: Adam Zampa sparks controversy with Ashwin-like run-out in BBL, third umpire gives not out amid loud booing

Australian spinner Adam Zampa attempted a clever runout of Tom Rogers during the action-packed Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday. One of Rajasthan Royals (RR) latest recruits for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), spin wizard Zampa tried to punish the Melbourne Renegades batter for backing up too far at the non-striker's end in the 27th match of the BBL at the iconic MCG. However, Zampa's bid to dismiss Rogers was thwarted by the third umpire as the batter was eventually adjudged not out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reviewing the dismissal, it was learned that the bowler's arm had “gone past the vertical”. Thus, the third umpire had to overrule the decision and Rogers was declared not out before the end of the 20th over bowled by the Melbourne Stars skipper. Zampa's clever move to get the better of the Melbourne Renegades batter has already sparked a debate on Twitter.“How can one say Rogers is not taking advantage? He has left the crease before the bowler has reached his normal release point. Completed bowling action or not it's out. Zampa well in his right. #BBL,” former Australian spinner Brad Hogg said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'Every IPL team needs somebody like a Rashid Khan': Manjrekar names 2 overseas stars MI can target at IPL 2023 auction

Sharing his views on Fox Cricket, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin opined that Zampa should have warned the batter when he caught him backing up too far in the final over of the innings. “Must’ve warned him. I reckon Zampa was dirty from the ball before when Rogers got in and out and got Harvey on strike. Didn’t think we were gonna see it (attempted in the BBL), to be honest,” Haddin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first in the BBL encounter at the MCG, Melbourne Renegades managed to post 141-7 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill (32), Shaun Marsh (32), and Mackenzie Harvey (32*) powered the Renegades to a modest total in the 20-over contest. Spinner Zampa bowled 4 overs and bagged the wicket of Akeal Hosein in the low-scoring contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail