Watch: Afghanistan players break into tears after Pakistan eliminate them from Asia Cup with last-over win

Afghanistan were eliminated by Pakistan, after losing their Super 4 encounter of Asia Cup 2022 by a wicket, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 130 runs, Pakistan reached 131 for nine in 19.2 overs, with Shadab Khan's knock of 36 runs off 26 balls coming in handy. The match had a thrilling finish with Naseem Shah (14*) hitting back-to-back sixes against Fazalhaq Farooqi to take Pakistan into the final, where they will face Sri Lanka. After the match, the Afghan cricketers expressed their disappointment and were spotted emotionally crying on the field.

The video was well-received by fans on social media, who lended their support to the Afghanistan team. The Afghan bowlers were in good form with Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan bagged two dismissals. Initially, a knock of 35 runs off 37 balls by Ibrahim Zadran helped Afghanistan post 129 for six in 20 overs, with Haris Rauf taking two wickets for Pakistan.

Here is a video of Afghanistan players’ tearful reaction after their defeat to Pakistan:

After the match, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, who was dismissed for a golden duck, felt his team 'didn't hold their nerves'. "Yes the bowling and the fielding was brilliant, but we didn't finish well and we didn't hold our nerves. We didn't leave the game at any stage. The boys fought on every ball. Again, it was the end, both with the bat and with the ball. We thought that we chased well against Bangladesh. We knew it would be tough chasing 130 here, and that's why we looked to bowl dot balls. We didn't give easy singles", he said.

"The plan on the last two deliveries was to bowl slower bouncers or bowl yorkers, but he (Farooqi) didn't execute his plans. We will try our best to play the last game with the same energy. We have a game tomorrow now. Thanks for the support, it was lovely from the fans here", he further added.

