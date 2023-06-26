Watch - Air hostess stuns her 'crush' MS Dhoni with chocolates and special note at 30,000 feet: 'Couldn't stop blushing'

During his flight, MS Dhoni experienced a wonderfukl surprise when an air hostess presented him with chocolates accompanied by a special note. The former captain of the Indian cricket team, who underwent knee surgery right after the IPL and is presently in the process of rehabilitation, was reportedly en route to Ranchi when the unexpected act from the flight attendant deeply touched the Chennai Super Kings skipper. The incident unfolded at an altitude of over 30,000 feet, with the attendant approaching Dhoni and offering a tray filled with various treats, resulting in a video capturing the moment gaining widespread attention online.

MS Dhoni was in for a pleasant gesture during his flight.(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seated by the window, Dhoni was in a relaxed state when the air hostess approached with a tray of chocolates. A smile instantly illuminated his face as he eagerly selected one treat. The attendant then handed him a note, which Dhoni graciously accepted. Although the words exchanged were muted by a song playing in the background, Dhoni's lip movements indicated his gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, leading to a brief conversation. Finally, Dhoni returned the tray, along with the remaining chocolates, expressing his appreciation.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The air hostess, going by the name Nitika, could not keep calm and shared her Dhoni moment on Instagram. "Okay... I admit!!! I could not stop blushing; not for the entire flight but for the entire day. I can't believe I met him like this. My all-time crush, my love, @mahi7781. No doubt such a great human being, so humble and down to earth person. Oh my God... I'm still smiling," her caption read.

A tablet positioned beside Dhoni, featuring an open game of Candy Crush, also drew significant attention from the viewers, marking yet another memorable moment. It is widely known that Dhoni has a strong inclination towards gaming, and Candy Crush served as yet another testament to his passion in that genre. Furthermore, the simplicity of Dhoni was once again underscored when observant viewers noticed him choosing to fly economy class.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The current update on Dhoni revolves around his commitment to participate in the next season of the IPL. While he has expressed his intention to return, it remains uncertain if he will follow through with his promise. Fortunately, a recent statement from Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, offers a positive outlook regarding Dhoni's comeback. Viswanathan mentioned that Dhoni is currently undergoing rehab, and it is expected that his training will commence around January next year. As has been the practice since the inaugural IPL, Dhoni will communicate his thoughts exclusively to N Srinivasan, likely keeping his intentions private until then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON