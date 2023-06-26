'He partied all night and scored 250 next day, has changed': Senior India pacer narrates unheard tale about Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always raised the bar when it comes to fitness. Besides consistently scoring runs for India across formats, the 34-year-old has also been the flagbearer of modern-day fitness in world cricket. For the unversed, the Indian run-machine completely changed his fitness regime after a below-par season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2012. Switching from a chubby-face lad and surrendering himself to the gym for hours, Kohli elevated his game through his revamped fitness regime. India's Virat Kohli prepares to walk out to bat(AFP)

Fast forwarding the clock to the present, Kohli has inspired many through his remarkable fitness journey. The ace cricketer is often seen sharing fitness videos through his social media handles. Under his captaincy stint, the yo-yo test became a selection standard at Team India. Talking about the dramatic transformation of the ex-India skipper, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma shared an unheard story about Kohli.

ALSO READ: 'Shreyas Iyer took injection for back pain at NCA': India star doubtful for Asia Cup 2023 - Reports

Kohli partied all night and the next day scored 250

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, senior pacer Ishant said that he has seen the 'party phase' and the 'tattoo phase' of his Delhi teammate. “We were playing a U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that phase of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting in 2012, after the World Cup. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general, went to a different level," Ishant said.

Ishant, who played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023, also said that he has seen Kohli eating Chole Bhature once or twice since 2012. “Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say hope is not a word, it’s a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything. He is so intense,” the senior pacer added. Kohli will lead the batting charge of Rohit Sharma's Team India in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies. Kohli has amassed 8479 runs in 109 Test matches for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON