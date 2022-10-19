Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Akeal Hosein left dumbfounded as Rovman Powell slams massive six during WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match

Watch: Akeal Hosein left dumbfounded as Rovman Powell slams massive six during WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2022 04:10 PM IST

Akeal Hosein had a special reaction to Rovman Powell's massive six as West Indies take on Zimbabwe in their must-win T20 World Cup match.

Akeal Hosein reacts to Rovman Powell's massive six.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having already lost their opener in the ongoing T20 World Cup group stage, West India are currently up against Zimbabwe at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Wednesday. West Indies posted 153 for seven in 20 overs, with Rovman Powell trying to give his side a strong finish in their innings. In the third delivery of the 20th over, Powell received a short delivery on the body by Blessing Murzarabani, and what the crowd saw next was simply astounding. Going to attack, Powell clobbered it 14 meters out of the ground over midwicket for a massive six. Such was the hit that even Akeal Hosein, in the non-striker's end, could simply gasp in astonishment and was left totally dumbfounded.

Here is the video of Hosein's dumbfounded reaction to Powell's massive six:

Also Read | Australia star explains reason behind Aaron Finch-led team’s ‘dropped intensity’ ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs NZ

After the massive six, Powell's luck turned sour and he lost his wicket in the next delivery itself. Receiving a full length delivery on middle, he could only loft it straight up for a catch. Powell registered 28 runs off 21 balls (one four and two sixes) as West Indies set a target of 154 runs.

After the toss, Windies captain Nicholas Pooran revealed that it is 'must-win' match for his team and a loss could mean elimination. "We are going to have a bat first. It is a must-win game for us, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them, hopefully defend the total. You have to put (out) the bad performances fast, that first game is in the thrash, it is a new day and a new opportunity for us. We spoke about responsibility and the batters need to step up. One forced change - Brandon King is out, Johnson Charles is in", he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
t20 world cup west indies cricket rovman powell zimbabwe cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP