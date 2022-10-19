Home / Cricket / Australia star explains reason behind Aaron Finch-led team’s ‘dropped intensity’ ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs NZ

Responding to questions about Australia's recent poor form, a member of Aaron Finch's team had an explanation for critics. Australia face New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener.

Australia will face New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener.(Twitter)
Hosting the T20 World Cup on home soil, Australia will be gunning for glory in the ICC event, but have been in poor form lately. The Aaron Finch-led side recently lost 2-0 vs England in a three-match series and also fell to a defeat against India in a warm-up game in Brisbane. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, spinner Adam Zampa explained the reason behind his team's low intensity lately and also lashed out at critics who misinterpreted Finch's comment of his side being tired.

"I think the intensity of the cricket we've played recently has probably dropped slightly due to the fact we are keeping in mind how close the World Cup is. And nothing gets the juices flowing like having a trophy there for the taking. We always want to perform our best when playing for Australia but think you'll see a few pumped boys for the World Cup", Zampa said.

"Think the comments about being tired were probably taken in the wrong way almost...the guys have been waiting around for this game for a while now."

Stating his team's ambitions, he said, "Internally we all know T20 is a pretty fickle game".

"The worst that can happen is we don't win this thing, the best that can happen is that we defend our title at home at the MCG. Don't know if we are totally expected to win…but we do understand we should give it a red-hot crack. We have to earn the right to win it again. Last year we did that, we played some crucial cricket at crucial times [and] played our best cricket at the right time towards the end."

The hosts face New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener in the Super 12 stage, at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday.

