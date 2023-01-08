Watch: Alex Carey smiles in disbelief after his error costs Australia 5 penalty runs against South Africa in Sydney Test

After losing the first two encounter, South Africa managed to eke a draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The match, which saw rain and bad light disruptions, started with the hosts bat first and pile a gigantic 475/4 declared in the first innings as Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith smashed centuries each.

The hosts then bundled out Proteas for 255 and asked them to follow-on. Pat Cummins and Co. needed to bowl out South Africa under 220 runs in their second innings to win the match on Day 5. But the visitors batted out 41.5 overs and scored 106/2 to ensure a draw.

While the contest was well fought by both sides, one particular incident during South Africa's first innings caught the attention of cricket fans.

Australia conceded five penalty runs in the 94th over when a ball by Travis Head kept slightly low and it went past the gap between the legs of wicketkeeper Alex Carey to hit the helmet behind him.

Head was not very happy with what happened as he gasped out in frustration while Carey gave out a wry smile on his mistake, which cost the team five runs.

A video of the moment was shared on social media.

Khawaja who scored 195 off 368 balls in the first innings for Australia to set up a big total, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Having hit 213 runs in three matches at an average of 53.25, David Warner bagged the Player of the Series.

With the draw, hosts Australia clinched the series 2-0. They remain on top of the standings for the World Test Championship(WTC) 2021 - 2023 with 75.56% as their point-percentage. They are followed by India, who are currently second with 58.93%, Sri Lanka at third with 53.33% and South Africa at fourth with 48.72%.

The upcoming four-match Test series between India and Australia in India will decide Rohit Sharma and Co.'s chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

