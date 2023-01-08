‘Come the ODI World Cup 2023, he will be…’: Ex-Sri Lanka star's huge verdict on Hardik Pandya after India clinch series

Team India secured a resounding 91-run win against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Saturday to clinch a 2-1 victory in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav emerged as star of the evening as he smashed his third ton in the shorter format, clobbering 112 runs off 51 balls, which included nine 6s and seven 4s.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya seemed to be having a below par outing by his standards until he picked a couple of wickets in the encounter on Saturday. He had gone wicketless in the previous two matches and couldn't deliver much with the bat either.

In fact in the series opener despite having an over left from his quota, he made Axar bowl the final over, who lived up to the captain's expectations and successfully defended 12 runs. Pandya also didn't complete his full quota in the second encounter but Pandya eventually rose up to the occasion in the series decider.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Farveez Maharoof was mighty impressed by Pandya and his fitness levels during the series. The Sri Lankan backed Pandya in India's playing XI for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and highlighted how he would be an asset for the team as an all-rounder and especially with his bowing skills.

"Hundred per cent. He will be that balance at number six or seven for India in ODIs. It's a big year for India, hosting the World Cup. Even if India can get away with 4-5 overs from him and another all-rounder in Axar Patel can bowl ten, I reckon it will be a formidable line-up. Today we saw how he set up Nissanka with the first delivery," said Maharoof on ESPNcricinfo show Timeout.

"I think Nissanka was waiting for Hardik's genuine stock ball to go away from the right-handers. He bowled the in-swinger and that goes to show the control Pandya has with the new ball. It's great signs going forward. His workload could be managed. He has to play competitive cricket, but how you get to play him is important, not to push him, and take baby steps. Come the World Cup, he will be the game-changer at number six or seven India want," added Maharoof.

With the T20I series done and dusted, hosts India will now engage in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday January 10. The format will see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul return to action.

