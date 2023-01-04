Watch: Axar Patel defends 12 in last over against all odds, snatches thrilling win for India in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka engaged in a thrilling contest, which saw the Men In Blue secure a two-run victory in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shivam Mavi, who made his India debut, starred for his side as he scalped four wickets in his quota and conceded just 22 runs. Umran Malik too had a brilliant outing as he continued to do what he does best. The Jammu and Kashmir speedster clocked 155 kph on the speed gun and returned with two wickets from his four overs.

Riding on their clinical performances, India successfully defended 162 runs, with the outcome being decided in the final ball of the match. Sri Lanka started the run chase on a slow note as Mavi struck twice in the powerplay overs.

Carrying forward the momentum, India continued to pile more pressure on the tourists, and packed half their side with just 68 on the board in the 11th over. However, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga kept the them in hunt as the pair added 40 runs in just 23 deliveries for the sixth wicket.

With the partnership looking threatening, Mavi was recalled into the attack and the youngster gave India a breakthrough straightaway. He removed Hasaranga for 21 in the 15th over.

Shanaka, however, remained firm and kept driving Sri Lanka closer to the target before Umran Malik got rid of the Sri Lanka captain with a 155kph thunderbolt. He was dismissed for 45(27) as his wicket saw the contest swung into India's favour.

With 29 required in the final two overs and Malik and Mavi's quota exhausted, Pandya handed the responsibility to Harshal Patel to bowl the penultimate over. Harshal, however, almost let the match slip from India's grip as he conceded 16 runs, thus reducing the equation to 13 in the final six balls.

With Hardik Pandya still having an over left from his quota, many expected the Indian skipper to roll his arms, but he instead handed the job to Axar Patel.

Watch: Axar Patel's brilliant last over wins the match for India vs Sri Lanka

Patel started the over with a wide and conceded a single in the first delivery. He then bowled a dot, following which Chamika Karunaratne smoked the third delivery for a maximum.

With the equation now reduced to 5 from 3 deliveries, many expected Sri Lanka to finish on the winning side but Patel conceded just two runs in the final three balls. He bowled a dot in the fourth delivery, and the final two balls resulted in run-outs as batters tried to sneak in double.

Axar's effort saw the Sri Lankan innings get folded on 160. With this India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The next encounter is scheduled to be played in Pune on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON