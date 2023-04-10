Watch: Amit Mishra caught applying saliva on ball, dismisses Virat Kohli 2 balls later in RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 tie

Gone are the days when saliva was allowed to be used by bowlers to shine the ball, with ICC permanently banning it last year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The introduction of the rule meant that players would not be allowed to use saliva on the ball to general swing, but are allowed to use sweat as a substitute. In a rather surprising incident, veteran spinner Amit Mishra created unnecessary controversy during Match 15 of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Amit Mishra applies saliva on the ball.(Twitter)

The Lucknow Super Giants was caught on camera using saliva to shine the ball in the first delivery of the 12th over, during the first innings. Bowling to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, the 40-year-old was caught on camera using saliva on the ball, followed by sending a short delivery, which the former India captain guided to deep point for a single.

Then in the third delivery of the over, Mishra dismissed Kohli. Received a short ball, Kohli attempted to pull, but could only sent the wrong'un to deep midwicket for a catch by Marcus Stoinis. Kohli departed for 61 runs off 44 balls, packed with four fours and four sixes.

Here is the video of Mishra applying saliva to the ball:

ICC had already banned the usage of saliva when the COVID-19 began, including in IPL. Even in IPL 2020, Kohli was caught inadvertently applying saliva on the ball after stopping a short at short cover. The 35-year-old quickly realised his mistake, smiled and acknowledged it by raising his hand.

This is not the first time, Mishra has gone against the saliva ban. In IPL 2021, while representing Delhi Capitals, Mishra accidently applied saliva on the ball before bowling his first delivery in the match. After the incident, on-field umpire Virender Sharma gave the first warning to Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

Mishra was purchased by LSG in the IPL 2023 Auction for ₹50 lakhs. His experience will come in handy for KL Rahul and Co. and it could be the main reason behind LSG purchasing him. In 155 IPL fixtures, Mishra has scalped 168 wickets, including four four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. He is also fourth in the all-time wicket-takers list in IPL history.

