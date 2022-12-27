Watch: Anrich Nortje gets crowd roaring ‘chug, chug’ after they hilariously mimic Kagiso Rabada during Boxing Day Test

South Africa didn't have the best outing on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, but Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje did have their share of fun. The South African pacer managed to get the crowds moving in the final session of the play as they were seen mimicking Rabada, while he was fielding near the boundary rope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crowd tried to synch with Rabada's movements, as he stretched his arms and body, a routine warm-up which is generally done by bowlers before returning for a n spell. The video of the moment took no time to go viral on social media, with cricket.com.au tweeting: “KG Rabada adding his own flair to the Merv Hughes stretching shtick!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even Anrich Nortje, who dismissed Steve Smith and forced Cameron Green to return to the pavilion after being retired hurt, saw good support from the spectators while fielding at deep. In another video shared by cricket.com.au, Nortje can be seen drinking water as the crowd kept chanting “Chug, Chug”.

Nortje responded well to the crowd's request and tossed the empty ball towards the stands after getting himself hydrated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile the day belonged to David Warner, who also made his 100th Test appearance. Warner dictated the proceedings and smashed a double ton. However, he became the second casualty from the Australian camp as he failed to withstand the scorching heat and returned to pavilion after playing 254 deliveries, in which he hit 16 fours and 2 sixes.

Watch: Spider-cam crashes into Anrich Nortje, knocks down South Africa pacer in bizarre accident during Boxing Day Test

Riding on his effort, Australia finished at 386/3 at stumps and gained an enormous lead of 197 runs. Apart from Warner, Smith contributed with 85. Travis Head, who is batting on 48 at run a ball, along with Alex Carey (9) will lead the proceedings on the third day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, South Africa, who are already trailing 1-0 in the series, were folded for 189 in the first innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON