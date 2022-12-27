Watch: Spider-cam crashes into Anrich Nortje, knocks down South Africa pacer in bizarre accident during Boxing Day Test

Accidents on the cricket field are common but when was the last time you saw an equipment used for technology knocking down a cricket? Quite possibly never… until now. In a rare and unique incident, the spider-cam that is in use during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground accidentally crashed into Anrich Nortje, leaving the right-arm quick flat on the ground. Thankfully, the impact wasn’t serious and Nortje escaped unhurt.

The incident took place on Day 2, when Australia were batting. The piece of equipment is a cable-suspended camera system which enables film, television and broadcast camera to move both vertically and horizontally to capture the action properly. After the 47th over was bowled with Australia’s score reading 176/2, the spider-cam came down and collided into Nortje from behind as the fast bowler was moving to take his position on the field between overs.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa... 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

It took another 25 overs for captain Dean Elgar to bring Nortje back into the attack – in the final session of the day. The South Africa pacer finished Day 2 with figures of 1/50 getting the wicket of Steve Smith, dismissing the former Australia captain for 85. But overall, it was Australia’s day as they reached a commanding 386/6, with a lead of 197 runs already.

David Warner was the star of the day as playing his 100th Test, he notched up a fine double-century off just 254 balls before retiring hurt. The hot conditions at the MCG got the better of Warner, who had to walk back but not before he joined England’s Joe Root as only the second cricketer to light up his 100th game with a Test double and broken his hundred drought. Warner had taken blows to his body throughout the day but the final nail in the coffin was drilled when he hurt himself while celebrating his century enthusiastically.

It wasn’t Australia’s only injury casualty of the day as all-rounder Cameron Green too had to retire hurt after copping a blow to his fingers off the bowling of Nortje in the 85th over. Blood was seen dripping from the all-rounder’s fingers and he had to be escorted off by the medical staff. Travis Head walked out with intent and smashed an unbeaten 48 off as many balls before stumps were drawn on the day.

