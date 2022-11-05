Watch: 'Are ye kya hai?' - Virat Kohli shell-shocked by Indian journalists' gesture on his birthday in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli, on his birthday, was completely taken aback by the never-before-seen gesture by the Indian sports journalists currently in Australia to cover the T20 World Cup. All the journalists assembled in Melbourne and arranged a cake for Virat to celebrate his 34th birthday. Virat was requested after India's practice session to join the journalists in the celebration and the former India captain happily obliged.

In exclusive footage sent by Hindustan Times' correspondent Somshuvra Laha, currently in Australia, Kohli was seen making his way into the MCG stands after the practice session on Saturday, where all the Indian sports scribes were waiting. A cake was kept on a table and Virat, a little overwhelmed by the lovely gesture, slowly stood behind it.

While everyone was waiting for a knife to cut the cake, a veteran sports journalist was seen presenting a greeting card to the talismanic batter. "Are ye kya hai? (Oh what is this?)," said an overjoyed Kohli after opening the card.

Kohli, the current highest scorer of the T20 World Cup, with three match-winning fifties in four matches, was in a great mood. He didn't forget to joke with the reporters. "Aap logo ne toh kabhi nahi bhej cake mujhe. (You guys never sent me a cake before)," he said with a smile.

"Thank you! Very nice gesture. This is a historic venue and all the media people are here, so it's a very nice gesture," said an emotional Virat Kohli.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday in Melbourne with Indian sports journalists

Towards the end of the video, Kohli was seen taking a bite from the cake and saying, "Kya baat hai, bada swad hai. Kaun laya ye? Main toh pura khauga (Wow, this is so tasty. Who got this? I'll have the entire cake)," he said.

The Indian team also celebrated Kohli's birthday before the practice session. "Yeah, we got a cake. Rishabh had it. Just before we came for practice, yes," said India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the press conference.

Kohli shares his birthday with India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

Kohli has been in fantastic form in this T20 World Cup. He is currently averaging 222, having been dismissed only once in the match against South Africa in this World Cup. He has struck unbeaten fifties against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

The former India captain also broke Mahale Jayawardene's record for most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup. Kohli and Jayawardene are currently the only cricketers to have scored more than a thousand runs in the T20 World Cup.

India would be hoping that Kohli continues his form in the match against Zimbabwe on Sunday. India will finish on top of the group and qualify for the semi-final if they beat Zimbabwe. A loss, however, will severely hurt their chances.

