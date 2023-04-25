Watch: Arjun Tendulkar breaks internet with animated celebration after dismissing Saha during MI vs GT IPL

With Mumbai Indians (MI) still missing the services of pace ace Jofra Archer, a young Arjun Tendulkar opened the proceedings for Rohit Sharma and Co. in their away game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. The Jasprit Bumrah-less side was aiming to return to winning ways when Rohit's Mumbai Paltan squared off against Gujarat Titans in match No.35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Arjun Tendulkar came up with a noteworthy celebration after dismissing GT star Wriddhiman Saha. (PTI-IPL)

After leaking 4 runs in the very first over of GT's innings, pacer Arjun provided Mumbai Indians with the all-important breakthrough in his opening spell. Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got the better of GT opener Wriddhiman Saha on the first ball of his second over.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill vs Arjun Tendulkar contest during GT-MI IPL 2023 tie sparks rib-tickling meme fest

Though Saha opted for a review, the GT batter failed to overturn the umpire's decision as there was a spike on UltraEdge. With the third umpire confirming Saha's marching orders, Arjun came up with an animated celebration which became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. Arjun leaked 9 runs in his two overs against Gujarat Titans.

Talking about the IPL 2023 match, senior spinner Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring contest. Chawla bagged 2 wickets and leaked 34 runs in four overs. Riding on Shubman Gill's half-century and David Miller's entertaining 46-run knock, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans posted 207-6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Sachin's son had conceded 31 runs in one over to create an unwanted record in the IPL 2023. Arjun bowled the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 during MI's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Arjun had matched Yash Dayal's record of bowling the most expensive over in the IPL 2023 at the time. Arjun’s ultra-expensive over is the second-worst by a Mumbai bowler in the history of IPL. Former MI star Daniel Sams leaked 35 runs in an over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON