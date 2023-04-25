Home / Cricket / Shubman Gill vs Arjun Tendulkar contest during GT-MI IPL 2023 tie sparks rib-tickling meme fest

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 25, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The cynosure of the contest and especially through Gujarat's innings was the battle between Arjun Tendulkar and Gill which sparked rib-tickling meme fest.

Mumbai Indians remain the only team in IPL whom Gujarat Titans have failed to secure a win again. In their only face off last year, during Gujarat's title-winning run, they had lost four games, one of which came against Mumbai. So when Gujarat hosted the five-time IPL winners at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, the aim was to level the contest with a win that could also take them to the top of the table. Yet, the cynosure of the entire contest and especially through Gujarat's innings was the battle between Arjun Tendulkar and Shubman Gill which sparked rib-tickling meme fest. (GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

Arjun headed into the game amid the talk that he was smashed for 31 runs in his last over in the previous game against Punjab Kings. Gujarat's Yash Dayal had faced a similar during the game against KKR and was dropped. But MI trusted Arjun with the new ball again. And he went up against GT's opening combination of an aggressive Wriddhiman Saha and in-form Gill.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri gives bombastic take on BCCI selectors recalling Ajinkya Rahane for WTC final

But the talk among fans was on a hilarious note. Gill has long been rumoured to have been dating Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin and Arjun's sister. Hence the battle garenered more interactions on social media than any other aspect from the game. And despite it being only a one-ball contest where Arjun bowled a good yorker to concede only a single, internet could not stop talking about it.

Here are some of the tweets

Arjun bowled the first and third over, conceding nine runs in all whiel also picking up the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in his second over. He was later taken off the attack.

Gill, on the other hand, went all guns blazing after Saha's departure to score a fifty, en route to his knock of 56 off 34, laced with seven boundaries and a six.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

