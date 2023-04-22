Watch: Arjun Tendulkar ups yorker game with absolute toe-crusher to dismiss Prabhsimran; has perfect gesture for Rohit

Even when Arjun Tendulkar spent the last two seasons on the bench for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), every video that the franchise released on him showed a glimpse of the youngster honing his yorker game. And all those months of intense practice at the nets amid his long wait for a debut cap has made Arjun the “yorker king" of MI as his teammate Tilak Varma describes him as. He showed a glimpse of it during that terrific final over in the previous game and then once again in Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium during the match against Punjab Kings. (MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023)

Arjun Tendulkar ups yorker game with absolute toe-crusher to dismiss Prabhsimran

It happened in the seventh over of Punjab's innings when Arjun was up against Prabhsimran Singh. Arjun delivered the perfect yorker, the toe-crushing one, right in the blockhole and the batter failed to get the bat down in time to get some contact. Arjun broke into a loud appeal and the umpire immediately raised his finger. Prabhsimran however opted for the review. UltraEdge showed no spike as the ball pass the bat. The impact was in front of middle and the ball-tracking showed that it would crash into the base of the stump.

Arjun was left elated as his teammates congratulated him on his second wicket in his IPL career but the 23-year-old, while soaking in all the appreciations, tapped on captain Rohit Sharma's back, smiled and gave him a thumbs up.

This was Arjun's second wicket in his IPL career in three appearances. In the previous game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a fuller delivery where Rohit had taken the catch at cover to complete the dismissal.

Like in his last two matches, Arjun once again opened the attack for Mumbai Indians where conceeded five runs in the over.

