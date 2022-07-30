Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends Twitter into frenzy with epic death stare after 'sweet revenge' against WI star in 1st T20I

Team India registered a comprehensive 68-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side posted a strong score of 190/6 in 20 over, with the captain top-scoring with 64. Comeback man Dinesh Karthik ensured a strong finish for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 41 off just 19 deliveries. The Windies were never in the run-chase, as they continued to lose wickets in regular intervals at the top and the middle-order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India youngster Arshdeep Singh gave the visitors the first breakthrough in Tarouba, as he dismissed Kyle Mayers with a surprise short-pitched delivery. Mayers, in an attempt to pull the ball, found a thick top edge that was caught easily by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-wicket. Arshdeep followed the wicket with a rather fierce celebration, as he gave a death stare to Mayers, following his movement as the batter left the crease.

Also read: Kris Srikkanth's bold 'Dravid ka soch nehi chaiye' reaction on ex-India cricketer's Iyer over Hooda T20I selection logic

The Indian bowler had his arms wide open after he picked the wicket. Watch the dismissal, and the celebration that followed:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter also lauded Arshdeep for showing his aggression after the wicket. Mayers had slammed the bowler for a six on the first ball, and a four on the second delivery before being dismissed on the next.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep had made his India debut earlier this month during the T20I series against England, and had registered impressive figures of 2/18 in 3.3 overs. He remained economical in the West Indies T20I as well, conceding 24 for two wickets in his four-over quota.

The Indian bowler was given his maiden international call-up last month for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, following consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Earlier, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indian team as Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) took two wickets as well, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja picked one each.

The second and third T20I of the series will be played on August 1 in Basetterre in St Kitts, following which both sides will travel to Lauderhill for the remainder of the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON