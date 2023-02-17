Watch: Ashwin's bizarre celebration act shocks Shami after India pacer dismisses Lyon; Gavaskar gives epic reaction

Another day, and another dominating day for India at home. Continuing their momentum from the colossal win in Nagpur last week, the Indian attack folded Australia for 263 on Day 1 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Mohammed Shami was among the pick of the bowlers with his splendid four-wicket haul, and there was one particular dismissal that is sure to make it to the day's highlight reel, not because of the manner of the dismissal, but because of Ashwin's bizarre celebration act that shocked Shami and drew an epic reaction from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. (India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1)

It happened in the 75th over of Australia's innings when Shami dismissed Australia's Nathan Lyon for just 10 runs off 26 balls. The fuller delivery, with a hint of shape, beat Lyon's defense as the ball raced past the willow to dismantle the off and middle stumps. Lyon was a tad late in reacting to the delivery as Shami picked his third wicket in the innings.

As the Indian players circled around Shami to congratulate him on his dismissal, Ashwin walked from behind and twisted Shami's ears. The Indian pacer was left shocked before Ashwin congratulated him with a smile.

The incident did not end there. That bit of bizarre act was replayed in the giant screen twice as Ashwin himself was left in splits. Gavaskar, who was in the commentary panel when the replay was shown, came up with an epic reply to Ashwin's act. He said: “I think if you ask Ashwin a bit later he would say that he was practicing another kind of delivery.”

Four overs later, it was Shami who wrapped up Australia's innings as he dismissed debutant Matthew Kuhnemann for just six runs. Australia finished with 263 runs with opener Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb being their star batters in the innings. Khawaja scored 81 off 125 while Handscomb managed an unbeaten 72 off 142.

