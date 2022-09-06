Watch: ‘Asia cup nahi jaani chahiye’ - Shaheen Afridi tells Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf in fun video chat

After an impressive show against arch rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Pakistan will look to carry forward the momentum when they play Afghanistan in their following encounter. Ahead of the clash Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah caught up with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not part of the Asia Cup.

During the virtual interaction, Shaheen told his teammates to win the Asia Cup from here and also updated the duo on his recovery. Shaheen, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury, informed the pacers: “Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks time”.

He then quickly adds: “Six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit” to which Rauf responds: “yes, you have plans to become an actor later, right?!”

The over a minute clip was shared by Pakistan Cricket on social media, captioning it as “The pacers club”.

During the interaction, Shaheen also hoped to see more yorkers from the duo in the death overs, which the pacers assured will do in the upcoming clash. He also lauded Rauf for his clinical display in the match against India, which Pakistan won by five wickets.

A humble Rauf then quips: “Aap ki bathaye hue .. aap guru ho! (Just following your path, you are the guru!”

Rauf had bowled an exceptional final over in the match against India. He started with an extra, but went to bowl three consecutive dots against a set Virat Kohli, the third being an unplayable yorker. Despite the clinical effort he conceded 10 runs in the final over as Fakhar Zaman misfielded twice in the final two balls and the bowler conceded two boundaries.

Shaheen signed off the video telling his teammates: “Asia cup nahi jaani chahiye (Asia cup shouldn’t go (out of our hands)”.

