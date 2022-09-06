Home / Cricket / 'I have a humble request for Hardik…': Wasim Akram's unexpected reaction to Pandya's 'I have my chef with me' comment

'I have a humble request for Hardik…': Wasim Akram's unexpected reaction to Pandya's 'I have my chef with me' comment

cricket
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:54 AM IST

The part where Pandya said he has his own personal chef who travels with him everywhere he goes to keep track of his diet, left the onlookers in awe, especially the legendary Wasim Akram.

Wasim Akram's totally out-of-the-blue comment about Hardik Pandya's personal chef reveal was gold.&nbsp;(Wasim Akram Insta/Getty)
Wasim Akram's totally out-of-the-blue comment about Hardik Pandya's personal chef reveal was gold. (Wasim Akram Insta/Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Hardik Pandya may have failed to produce a repeat of his heroics against Pakistan in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match but the India all-rounder said something that took the cake. Before the star of the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, Pandya was asked by Sanjay Manjrekar if he was a foodie and whether being in the UAE several times in the past few years, the India all-rounder has developed a taste for a certain cuisine or a particular set of restaurants, to which he replied by saying the following.

"I only go out for dinners. Otherwise, I have my chef with me who makes sure that all the meals which I should be checking, is taken care of. All the calorie count, all that needs to be done, he looks after it. When I go, then I explore all the restaurants as possible."

The part where Pandya said he has his own personal chef who travels with him everywhere he goes to keep track of his diet, left the onlookers in awe, especially the legendary Wasim Akram. The former Pakistan captain seemed rather surprised, in a good way, and put out a message for Pandya and his chef.

"I have a humble request for Hardik. Can you send your chef to me for one day so that he can cook me some nice food? I am quite sick of having the food at my hotel," Akram had said during the pre-match presentation in the presence of former India opener Gautam Gambhir and star presenter Mayanti Langer.

Pandya, who starred with both bat and ball in last Sunday's game against Pakistan, was rested in the game against Hong Kong before returning for the crucial Super 4 tie. However, the India all-rounder had an off day, picking up 1/44 from 4 overs and getting dismissed for a second-ball duck. With two must-win matches for India coming up – against Sri Lanka tonight and then against Afghanistan on Thursday, the team will look forward to Pandya to be back to his stunning all-round best.

"I felt that it was important if I could get a couple of training sessions done, it would be helpful to come back and play with the same intensity like I did last Sunday. So very refreshed, focussed a lot on recovery, focussed a lot on putting that little block of training," added Pandya.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim akram hardik pandya india vs pakistan asia cup + 2 more
wasim akram hardik pandya india vs pakistan asia cup + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out