Watch: Axar Patel wins the internet with brilliant dance moves during his wedding ceremony, video goes viral

India all-rounder Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday. The 29-year-old isn't a part of the ongoing home series against New Zealand as he was due to get married.

With his marriage taking place , several fans uploaded snippets of the ceremonies happening on the auspicious occasion. One user named Mufaddal Vohra posted a video of Axar dancing and lip sycing on stage to a hindi song alongwith wife Meha. In the video, the India cricketer is also seen lifting his wife during the choreographed dance moves. The video got viral on Twitter.

Watch:

An established star in the Indian Premier League, Axar had got his major chance in Team India after teammate Ravindra Jadeja sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022. Since then, he featured regularly for the team across formats. The left-handed batter has got a similar skill set like Jadeja and has seemingly cemented his place in Team India. In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, he was adjudged the Player of the Series for all-round performance. Axar had scored 117 runs and picked three wickets in three matches in the series.

In his international career for India, Axar has played eight Tests, picking 47 wickets and scoring 249 runs. In the 50-over format, the all-rounder has grabbed 56 wickets in 49 matches. He has featured in 40 matches in the T20I format and scalped 37 wickets with best bowling figures of 3/9.

