Watch: Azam sweeps 140kph delivery over stadium's roof in PSL, reminds internet of father Moin's shot vs Damien Fleming

Pakistan youngster Azam Khan unleashed havoc on the Quetta Gladiators bowlers during a Pakistan Super League match earlier this week, as he smashed 97 off just 42 deliveries for the Islamabad United. His innings steered United to a strong score of 220/6, as the side eventually registered a massive 63-run victory in Karachi. With the win, United climbed to second spot in the table with three victories in four matches so far.

Azam hit eight sixes in a blistering knock, three of which came in successive deliveries against Mohammad Hasnain in the penultimate over of the innings. The third six, however, left the fans and commentators in awe as the ball traveled right over the stadium through the roof; what stunned the viewers even more was the manner in which Azam hit the ball.

Hasnain bowled a fuller delivery outside the off-stump and the right-handed Azam went down on one knee, and played a lofted sweep to dispatch the 140kph delivery over deep square leg.

The shot from Azam reminded a Twitter user of a similar shot that Azam's father, Moin Khan had played against Australia's Damien Fleming during a 1999 World Cup match in Headingley.

Watch:

Incidentally, Moin is currently the head coach of Quetta Gladiators, the side that was at the receiving end of Azam's onslaught in the game. After Azam had reached his half-century, the batter thumped his chest and pointed towards Moin as a mark of tribute towards his father; Moin applauded from the Quetta dugout.

Azam was in sight of the fastest century in PSL history before he was clean bowled off the final ball by a slower yorker from pacer Odean Smith. In the run-chase, fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi took 3-28 in his first game of the season, spinner Abrar Ahmed added 2-21, and Hasan Ali wrapped up the innings quickly with 3-39 for United.

