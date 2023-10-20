Watch: Babar Azam left dumbstruck as Cummins' sensational catch cuts short Pakistan captain's knock vs AUS

The stage was set for Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, to demonstrate his mettle in a high-scoring run-chase on a rather flatter track of Bengaluru during the 2023 World Cup against Australia. However, the Pakistan captain found himself succumbing to immense pressure; Babar faced just 14 deliveries before his innings came to an abrupt end. He was caught by the Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, who took a spectacular diving catch to cut short Babar's innings.

Pat Cummins' catch helped dismiss Babar Azam early in PAK vs AUS game at 2023 World Cup

Australia had posted an impressive total of 367/9 in their 50 overs on the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy surface. With Babar, the current world No. 1 batsman, at the helm, Pakistan had high hopes in the run-chase. The beginning of Pakistan's innings was promising, as Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq both notched up half-centuries. However, as back-to-back dismissals of the two set the stage for Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, it was crucial for them to build a partnership that could restore Pakistan's dominance in the chase.

Yet, in the 27th over of the match, Babar's handed his wicket at the hands of Adam Zampa. A length delivery from Zampa prompted Babar to attempt a pull shot towards midwicket, but the timing wasn't on his side, and Cummins dived to his right to complete a remarkable catch. While Adam Zampa was charged up with the dismissal, Babar couldn't help but stare at Rizwan at the non-striker's end.

Babar has had an underwhelming World Cup 2023 so far; in four innings, the Pakistan captain has registered scores of 5, 10, and 50. His only half-century in the tournament came against India in Ahmedabad; however, his dismissal in the game had triggered a batting-order collapse as Pakistan conceded a seven-wicket loss.

Pakistan secured relatively easy wins in their first two matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka before the loss to Rohit Sharma's men. Australia, meanwhile, made a strong comeback in their last match against Sri Lanka after twin defeats to India and South Africa. Earlier in the game, the Aussies put a mammoth score of 367/9 with David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) smashing centuries.

