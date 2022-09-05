Watch: ‘Is ball me khatam’ - Babar, Rizwan, Shadab react to nail-biting finish against India in Pakistan's dressing room

After enduring a five-wicket defeat last week, Babar Azam and co drew second blood against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. The team chased down a stiff 182-run target with one ball to spare and won the Super 4 encounter by five wickets. The high-voltage encounter saw players from both the camps getting emotional during the course of the match.

One such instance was shared by Pakistan Cricket on social media, which captured the scenes inside the dressing room as their team were engaged in a tensed run-chase.

The chase was led by Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz and had boiled down to 26 required from the final two overs. However, powerful hitting by Asif Ali against Bhubaneshwar Kumar, who constantly tried to bowl wide of the off-stump, saw the experienced seamer concede 19 runs, reducing the equation to seven required in the final over.

Young Arshdeep Singh, who had spilled Asif Ali's dolly earlier in the contest, maintained to contain the Pakistan batters and took the game to the final two deliveries. He also trapped Ali LBW in the fourth delivery but Pakistan got over the line in the next ball.

Shadab Khan, who scalped two wickets in his four-over quota, can be seen seated all padded up in the video, while urging his teammates: “Dua kar! Dua kar (Just pray)”.

Babar Azam, who is yet to blast in this Asia Cup, was standing right next to the glass wall and keenly waited for his boys to finish the chase. While doing so he also calculates the number of outfield fielders and engages in momentarily celebration as Pakistan drew close to the target. “Paanch fielders aa gaya bhai (Five fielders have come in),” the Pakistan captain can be heard saying in the video.

Rizwan, the star of the night, stands just outside the room in the balcony and keeps chatting with the teammates. Moments after Asif smashes Arshdeep for a four in the final over, the wicketkeeper-batter can be heard saying: “is ball mey khatam! (It ends this ball)”.

However, Asif departs shortly soon, as Shadab holds his head and shouts: “Dua maangni padegi (Got to pray)".

The Pakistan dressing room then goes berserk as Iftikhar Ahmed takes the double, while players inside the dressing room share a hug.

