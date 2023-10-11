Watch: Babar Azam's terrific gesture for Hyderabad stadium's ground staff after Pakistan's record-breaking win vs SL

Pakistan secured their second consecutive victory at the 2023 World Cup, completing a remarkable run chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. Facing a formidable target of 345 runs, the 1992 World Cup champions demonstrated their prowess, ultimately achieving a six-wicket win in 48.2 overs. Mohammad Rizwan played a pivotal role with an unbeaten century, scoring 131, while Abdullah Shafique contributed significantly with a well-crafted 113.

Babar Azam with ground staff after Pakistan's World Cup match vs Sri Lanka(ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their remarkable feat not only sealed the win but also set a new World Cup record for the highest successful run chase, surpassing Ireland's 2011 achievement when they chased down 329 against England.

After their victory over Sri Lanka, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, reserved a heartwarming gesture towards the groundsmen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Babar gifted a Pakistan jersey to the head of ground staff and took photos with all of its members to express his appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The official Instagram account of the ICC also shared the video of Babar handing the jersey to the head of ground staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch:

Earlier, Pakistan's centurion wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan also praised the local curator, and stated that he will “pray" for him, as he thanked him for producing a batting beauty that helped Rizwan smash a ton.

"When we got to the ground for the first time, he (curator) said, 'Rizwan, you must hit two 100s on this ground'. I met him today as well. We can pray for him and you should pray for him too," Rizwan said at the post-match press conference as Pakistan team ended its two-week Hyderabad leg on a high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, the kind of affection and reception Pakistan received in Nizam's own land made Rizwan feel like as if he was playing in Rawalpindi.

"I felt like I was playing a match in Pindi. The way the crowd gave love today (Tuesday), and not just me, the whole Pakistan team got love. In fact, they supported Sri Lanka too. I am happy that the crowd in Hyderabad has supported cricket, both Sri Lanka and us. I had a lot of fun with them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON