Shubman Gill's latest health update is bittersweet, India look at Ishan Kishan and other options for PAK and BAN match

The good news for India is that Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital and is showing good signs of recovery. He had tested positive for dengue fever a couple of days before India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai and subsequently missed the match and was also sidelined from the Afghanistan match in Delhi on Wednesday. The bad news is that he might not only be ruled out from India's third World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad but is also highly doubtful for their fourth encounter of the tournament against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. India's Shubman Gill(ANI)

Gill had to be admitted to 'Kauvery', a multi-care speciality hospital in Chennai on Sunday night after his platelet count dropped below one lakh. It was reportedly around 70000 and as per dengue treatment norms, a patient is shifted to a hospital if platelet count drops below one lakh. Gill, however, was discharged on Monday night itself after his conditions improved and so did the platelet count.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour said Gill was admitted to a hospital more as a precautionary measure and is currently doing well. "He is recovering well. He was hospitalized, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually. He will be in the mix soon," Rathour said on the eve of the Afghanistan match in Delhi.

Gill to join Team India in Ahmedabad but no clarity on return date

Gill, currently under the observation of the Indian team's doctor Rizwan, did not travel to Delhi for obvious reasons. He is still in Chennai but reports suggest that he is set to fly directly to Ahmedabad soon to link up with the rest of the team members ahead of the Pakistan clash. But he will still take some time to return to action.

Gill has been advised to rest for at least a week. That means he is unlikely to do any physical training let alone pick up the cricket bat till October 17. This certainly rules him out of the Pakistan match and also puts him in serious doubt for the match against Bangladesh in Pune.

Although Gill is likely to travel with the team to Pune before the Bangladesh match, it is unlikely he will be available for that match on October 19. If he is, it will mean Gill will straightaway land into action without a proper net session. The Bangladesh match is a league game and that too not a must-win one, the Indian team management would not want to risk their ace opener. A severe fever like dengue weakens the body a lot and takes about a fortnight for full recovery.

As things stand now, Gill will most likely return to action from the New Zealand match in Dharamsala on October 22.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had said that his first priority for him is to see that Gill is no longer sick.

"I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well. He's a young guy he's got a fit body so he'll recover quickly," Rohit had said before the game against Australia.

India look at Ishan Kishan and other options

There is a possibility that selectors might call up a cover for Gill. The first option will be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was selected as an opener during the Australia series and also scored a half-century in Mohali. As per the succession line created, Gaikwad is next but left-handed sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in fantastic form, will also be in the mix.

Till the time Gill is unavailable, Ishan Kishan will open the batting with Rohit. Rathour said there was no need to have a specific conversation with Kishan, who prefers to open.

"He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team. "We knew that he can bat top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. So, no specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow," said Rathour.

