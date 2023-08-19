Watch: Bangladesh player's mind-numbing 'firewalking' video involving mind trainer in Asia Cup preparation goes viral

With less than two weeks remaining for the start of Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a bizarre incident has come to light. In a video, which has taken internet by storm, Bangladesh batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh can be seen indulging in extreme training process to prepare for the continental event.

A screengrab of the video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video Naim can be seen walking in a layer of burning charcoal laid on grass, which is claimed as part of a “mind-training” drill ahead of Asia Cup. He is being assisted by another person, also present in the frame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Naim is relatively experienced in the shorter format, he is just four match old in the ODI format, in which he has just managed 10 runs from three innings.

A look at Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Bangladesh have named a 17-member squad for the continental event, which will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The current ranked one ODI all-rounder returns as the ODI skipper after a long gap of 12 years after regular skipper Tamim Iqbal got sidelined due to a back injury. Shakib has led Bangladesh 47 times in the 50-over format, and is already handling the captaincy duties in the shorter and longer format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Tanzid Hasan has earned a maiden call-up to the national side after a superlative performance in the recently concluded ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup last month. Hasan accumulated 179 runs in four matches at a decent strike-rate of 116.99. He also slammed three fifties in the tournament and finished as the highest run-scorer from the Bangladesh camp.

In a shocking move, veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah has not been considered for the tournament. The experienced player, who has so far made 218 ODI appearances, was dropped after Bangladesh’s ODI series defeat against England in March.

Bangladesh are clubbed in Group B, alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The team get the Asia Cup 2023 underway against Sri Lanka in Kandy on August 31, the second day of the tournament. They will then lock horns with Afghanistan in their second game, which will be played on September 3 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail