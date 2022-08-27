Watch: 'Batao kaun hai? Kya daala tha?': Rohit, Chahal grill reporters on tweets, reports about players' 'personal life'

Team India will take on Pakistan in an electrifying clash in the men's Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night (August 28). The two teams will be meeting for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year, where Babar Azam's side had registered a rather one-sided victory (by 10 wickets). Both sides are currently practicing in Dubai ahead of the game, and a host of journalists from across the countries have also reached the United Arab Emirates to cover the tournament.

However, on Friday, India skipper Rohit Sharma and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a rather unusual encounter with some Indian reporters on the sidelines of the team's practice sessions. Both had been talking to the reporters about tweets and reports on the players' personal lives, and in turn, the journalists were clearing the air on the same.

Rohit could be heard saying, “Kaun hai? Batao?”, seemingly asking the reports about the name of the journalist who had been reporting about their personal lives. When a reporter didn't reveal the name despite claiming that he might know who did, Chahal hilariously remarked, "Ye antakshari thodi hi chal rahi hai. Idhar antakshari khelein kya? (We are not playing ‘guess the names’ here).

Watch:

Earlier this month, Yuzvendra Chahal remained in headlines when his wife Dhanashree Verma had removed ‘Chahal’ from her name on her official Instagram profile. The leg-spinner's story, in which he wrote, “new life loading” gave further rise to the speculations, with many fans hinting at a potential rift between the couple.

However, Dhanashree had cleared the air earlier this month over the same and both urged the fans to not believe in “rumours.”

Chahal has been an integral part of India's limited-overs setup and will lead the side's spin-bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup, that also includes veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and youngster Ravi Bishnoi.

