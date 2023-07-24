Watch: Ben Stokes shuts reporter's 'disappointment at going 0-2 down early in Ashes' query with blunt reply, then smirks

Australia just managed to escape on Sunday after rain showed mercy to the visitors, helping them retain the Ashes series once again. After thoroughly dominating through the four days of riveting action in Manchester, England set themselves up for a thrilling finish on the final day only to be denied by the weather. They only required 5 more wickets with Australia trailing by 61 runs. But with rain washing out the entire fifth-day action, Australia escaped a defeat to retain the urn.

Ben Stokes shows no regret at England's strategy despite losing chance to reclaim Ashes urn

England were on the verge of levelling the series 2-2 after suffering two early defeats in the contest. On the back of a win in Headingley in the 3rd Test, England did everything within their power to roar back and restore parity in the series in Manchester. They amassed their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985 with a total of 592 after folding Australia for 317. The visitors however left them frustrated on a rain-hit fourth day as they battled their way through to 214 for five on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's century, but England remained in top given that they were yet to bat in the second innings.

Australia were eventually saved by the Manchester weather as the match ended in a draw with not a single ball being bowled on Day 5 as England's eight-year wait to win the Ashes continued.

Following the lost opportunity for England and their Bazball strategy, captain Ben Stokes was posed with a typical "two roads diverged in a wood" question and it came from an English reporter, in the post-match presser. He was asked whether going 0-2 down early in the series was a bigger "disappointment" for the team than the drawn fourth Test and Stokes came up with a terse response.

“No, not really,” he said with a blank face and a stare before smirking at the reporter.

A bitter pill to swallow

Despite the result in the fourth Test, England can still aim to level the series while Australia still have their hopes high for a first ever series win in England since 2001.

"It is a tough one to take," Stokes said. "Playing the cricket we managed to play over the first three days and get on the wrong side of the weather it is tough to take but it is all part of the journey.

“Coming into the game, knowing what we needed to do, played into our hands a little bit. It was another do or die game for us. It will be tough to look back on but there is one more game to go and we'll be trying to tie the series and a lot of pride to play for. We want to draw the series like in 2019.”

