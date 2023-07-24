Ishan Kishan lifts lid over Kohli's selfless act to explain reason behind batting ahead of ex-IND skipper in 2nd WI Test

Team India had turned into Bazball mode on Sunday after Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul saw West Indies being bundled out for 255 runs, handing visitors a 183-run lead in the first innings. The opening pair of Yasasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma raced away to a 98-run stand in just 71 balls with the latter scoring his fastest ever Test fifty. After the dismissal of the pair in successive overs, Virat Kohli was expected to add to the momentum having scored a stunning century in the first innings. But in a surprising change of plan from the Indian team, it was Ishan Kishan who walked out at No.4. The youngster later revealed the reason behind India's plan to send him ahead of Kohli and the role of the former India captain in it. Ishan Kishan scored his maiden Test half-century against West Indies in 2nd Test

Rohit fell in the 12th over after scored 57 off 44 and five deliveries later, Yashasvi Jaiswal succumbed having failed at getting to the fifty-run mark for the first time in the series. While it was expected of Shubman Gill and Kohli to add to India's dominance, the former found able assistance from his friend in Ishan, who walked in at No.4 instead of the 34-year-old. The left-handed batter, in fact, even scored a blazing 34-ball 52, his maiden half-century knock, before India declared their second innings at 181 for two.

After end of the proceedings on the rain-hit Day 4, Ishan revealed that it was Kohli who backed him to bat at No.4 and play his natural game.

"It was really special (the half-century). I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me 'go and play your game'. Let us hope we will finish the game tomorrow. It was Virat bhai who took the initiative and told me that I should go in. There was a slow left-armer who was bowling. It was a good call for the team. Sometimes you need to take these calls," said Kishan after the day's play.

""We had the plan that we will play 10-12 overs after the rain break and score 70-80 runs. We wanted a 370-380 target," he added.

India set a massive target of 365 runs for West Indies, who eventually closed Day 4 at 76 for two, with R Ashwin picking both the wickets. The hosts still stands 289 runs away from an improbable win.

