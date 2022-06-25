Watch: Bengaluru crowd erupts with chants of 'RCB, RCB' as Rajat Patidar enters to bat in Ranji Trophy final

Madhya Pradesh consolidated their position at the top on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai in Bengaluru. After Yash Dubey (133) and Shubham Sharma (116) slammed centuries in a 222-run partnership for the second wicket, Rajat Patidar (67*) ensured Madhya Pradesh ended the day with a strong score of 368/3, trailing by only six runs in the first innings.

The duo of Dubey and Sharma scored 105 runs together in the first session to put Mumbai on backfoot, and continued with the same intensity in the second session before pacer Mohit Awasthi finally got a breakthrough, removing Shubham on 116. The dismissal brought Patidar to the strike, and as he entered the ground, the Bengaluru crowd erupted into chants of ‘RCB, RCB’.

Patidar appeared for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, producing impressive performances for the side as it reached the playoffs of the season. He famously scored a century (112*) in the eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants, and also scored a half-century as RCB went down to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Watch as the Bengaluru fans welcomed Rajat Patidar:

In the final session of the day, Shams Mulani gave Mumbai a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yash Dubey and Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava came to bat.

At stumps, Patidar was unbeaten on 67 and Shrivastava was at 11.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan slammed a century for Mumbai as his 131 took the side to 374 in the first innings, following a poor outing by the side's middle-order.

Madhya Pradesh are chasing their fifth Ranji Trophy title, while Mumbai look to extend their record with a 42nd Ranji trophy in their cabinet.

