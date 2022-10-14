Watch: 'By the way, that's not Roger Binny...': Sourav Ganguly's tongue-in-cheek remark leaves audience in splits

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly didn't lose his humour even as multiple reports have suggested since earlier this week that he is less likely to have a second term as the president of BCCI. It was been widely reported that former India player and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is set to replace Ganguly in the role; the 50-year-old Ganguly became the BCCI President in 2019, following a four-year stint in a similar role at the Cricket Association of Bengal.

During a promotional event, Ganguly spoke in detail about the various aspects of his life and also revisited some of the best memories of his playing and broadcasting career. In one such moment, Ganguly was shown a video of his on-air stint alongside Rahul Dravid and Harsha Bhogle; Dravid, who shared the dressing room with Ganguly for a large part of the latter's career, pulled Ganguly's leg stating he wasn't fit enough to be bowled consistently.

Also read: 'It's frustrating. Have to look into it very seriously': Ravi Shastri addresses India's 'worry' ahead of T20 World Cup

As they did the commentary, Stuart Binny was bowling to Joe Root during an India-England Test. When the clip ended, Ganguly cut the anchor to make a rather tongue-in-cheek remark.

"By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That's Stuart Binny," Ganguly said during an event organised by Bandhan Bank. The comment drew instant laughter from the people sitting in the audience.

Watch:

The anchor, too, joined on the banter. “Very important point to make, especially on this day,” he said.

Earlier, Ganguly also said on the same event that he "can't be an administrator forever" and "rejections" are part of life.

"You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event.

"I was a cricketer's administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there's so much cricket happening, there's so much money around. There's women's cricket, there's domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON