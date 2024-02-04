Watch: Cameron Green’s screamer of a catch against West Indies will leave you stunned

Cameron Green showed sensational reflexes to send Roston Chase back to the pavilion during Australia's second ODI against West Indies, in Sydney on Sunday. The 24-year-old's catch was not just the only highlight of the day as Australia romped to a 83-run win to take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Cameron Green took a sensational catch.

Green took Chase's catch in the fifth delivery of the 41st over. Sean Abbott sent a length delivery, and on off. Chase glanced it to the left of short midwicket, and Green dived to take a left-handed catch. The ball was stuck to his hand while landing on the ground and the third umpire confirmed that it was a dismissal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Here is the video of Green's catch:

Initially, Australia posted 258/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Abbott (69). Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie took three wickets for the visitors, Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph scalped two dismissals each respectively.

Chasing 259, West Indies were bowled out for 175 in 43.3 overs, and Abbott was in good form taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood scalped three dismissals, Will Sutherland also picked two.

Speaking after the match, Abbott said, "The situation I found myself in, I had to be risk free to begin. Thought 220 would be competitive after seeing the wicket. Very good group to be around. Your cricket is still moving forward even if you’re not playing every game. Enjoying every bit of it, especially the last few months."

"I love getting out there and playing in front of some friends and family. Got only one game in the World Cup but got a lot before that, gave me a chance to go out in the nets and grind it out, grateful for the staff that allow me to do that," he further added.