Watch: CCTV-captured footage shows exact moment when Rishabh Pant's car crashed into divider on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Team India's star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident in the early morning hours on Friday, resulting in severe injuries to the cricketer. Pant was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant received injuries to his head, back, and leg, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun.

A CCTV footage was released that shows the exact moment when Pant's car crashed into the divider. The cricketer was driving the car himself. The accident took place in Manglaur in Haridwar district at the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Watch:

According to initial statement made by the Max Hospital in Dehradun – where Pant is currently admitted – the Indian cricketer is currently stable and remains under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer's main injuries are on his "forehead and knee."

"The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant's body despite his car catching fire," it said.

“Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back.”

In addition, DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh had also released a statement on the incident. "We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," the DDCA secretary said, as quoted by PTI.

The Indian cricketer was part of the side's XI in its last appearance during the second Test against Bangladesh. Pant had played a key role in the side's revival in the match, scoring an important 93 and eventually aiding in India's three-wicket victory. The side won the series 2-0.

Pant was supposed to join a strength and conditioning programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after being rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in January.

