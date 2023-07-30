Watch: Chahal charges at Jadeja, throws death stare during 2nd ODI; all-rounder reacts with totally unexpected gesture

Team India faced a heavy defeat to West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series in Barbados, enduring a poor batting effort after Shai Hope opted to bowl. The Indian team management left the fans puzzled when Hardik Pandya walked out for toss, confirming both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the match. It didn't help the side that the batting order throughout the game added to confusion among fans, with Sanju Samson batting at 3, while all-rounder Axar Patel following him at 4.

Ravindra Jadeja (L) with Yuzvendra Chahal in dressing room during a rain break in 2nd ODI(Twitter)

India lost five wickets within just 23 deliveries after a 90-run opening stand; only Ishan Kishan looked in control as he scored 55, bringing his second-successive half-century. Rain delays further forced breaks in the Indian innings, but the dressing room looked relatively calm; in fact, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal shared a light moment right after the first break, as the former was preparing to walk out to bat.

Samson's wicket – the fifth in the innings – was followed by sudden shower in Barbados which forced the players to sprint towards the dressing room, and Jadeja – who was the next batter in – followed suit as he dropped his batting gear. In the dressing room, though, Chahal had a rather angry look at his face as he stood with Jadeja, and stared at him furiously before breaking into a smile, with the all-rounder reacting with a rather hilarious gesture.

Watch:

Jadeja was eventually dismissed on 10 when the play resumed. India were bowled out on 181 in 40.5 overs, with Windies chasing the target down losing four wickets. Shardul Thakur was the only bowler who looked to threaten the Windies batters, registering figures of 3/42 in 8 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was also economical in his 8-over spell, picking a wicket for 30 runs.

It is expected that both, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return for the series-deciding final ODI, that takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. The third match of the series will be India's final bit of ODI action before the Asia Cup in August-September, where India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy. In addition to the two teams, debutants Nepal make the Group A in the continental tournament, that begins on August 30.

