News / Cricket / Watch: Covid-positive Cameron Green shooed away during celebration as AUS star maintains social distance in WI Test

Watch: Covid-positive Cameron Green shooed away during celebration as AUS star maintains social distance in WI Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 25, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Cameron Green took the field for Australia despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Australia's men's cricket team made an unusual decision on Thursday by allowing Covid-positive Cameron Green to take the field in the second and final Test of the series against the West Indies. Despite testing positive, Green received the all-clear to play, given he took the necessary precautions. Recently promoted to the No. 4 position in Australia's batting order in the longest format, Green found himself in the spotlight as he took the field under special circumstances.

Cameron Green tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week(cricket.com.au)
Cameron Green tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week(cricket.com.au)

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia announced that all-rounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald had tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Following the protocols set by Cricket Australia, Green and McDonald were separated from the rest of the team until they returned negative test results. Despite testing positive, they were allowed to participate in the Test.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia's social media handle, Cameron Green could be seen standing away from the other members of the Australian team during the national anthems. This visual representation of social distancing emphasized the precautions taken to prevent any potential transmission within the team.

Another video captured a lighthearted moment when fast bowler Josh Hazlewood playfully shooed away Green after the players celebrated taking the opening wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when an Australian cricket team played a Covid-positive player. During the Commonwealth Games 2022 final against India, the board allowed Tahlia McGrath to take the field despite testing positive for the infection. Australia eventually won the final by nine runs, winning the gold medal at the Games.

Earlier, opting to bat first, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell for merely 4 in the day-night second Test against Australia at the Gabba ground in Brisbane. With the series standing at 1-0 after West Indies' loss in the first Test at Adelaide by 10 wickets, the Caribbean side's aims at levelling the series faced a big setback after it lost half-the-side with merely 64 runs.

Australia boasts an impeccable record in day-night tests, having won all 11 matches played with the pink ball.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

